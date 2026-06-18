TN govt announces interim relief under TAPS pension scheme

Chennai, June 18:

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that the Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme (TAPS) will come into effect from January 1, 2026, and issued a Government Order in this regard.

According to the order, government employees and teachers who retired on or after January 1, 2026, will receive interim relief. The relief will be calculated as 30% of their last drawn salary or ₹10,000, whichever is higher, along with 60% Dearness Allowance (DA). This interim arrangement will continue until the full guidelines of the TAPS scheme are finalized.

More than six lakh government employees and teachers under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) have long been demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). In this context, the TAPS scheme was first announced on January 3 by the then Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Following a change in government, Chief Minister Vijay assumed office, and representatives of the JACTO-GEO federation met him at the Secretariat, reiterating their demand for the implementation of OPS.

Meanwhile, over 10,000 government employees and teachers have retired since January 2026 without receiving pension benefits, intensifying calls for immediate financial support.

Responding to these concerns, the state government has now introduced the interim relief measure, which is expected to benefit thousands of recently retired employees.

Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers Federation General Secretary Patrick Raymond welcomed the move, stating that it would provide much-needed relief.