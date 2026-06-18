HC junks plea seeking guidelines for transparent NEET exam

Chennai, June 18:

The Madras High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the Union government to frame comprehensive and permanent guidelines to ensure that the NEET examination is conducted in a fair and transparent manner.

The NEET undergraduate medical entrance examination was conducted across the country on May 3.

However, following allegations of a question paper leak, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the exam and announced a re-examination to be held on June 21.

In connection with the paper leak case, around 15 persons have been arrested so far.

As part of measures to prevent malpractices during the re-examination, the Union government has also imposed a temporary ban on the Telegram application across India until June 22.

Amid these developments, a petitioner named Venkateswaran moved the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Centre to establish detailed and permanent guidelines to ensure transparency and fairness in conducting NEET examinations.