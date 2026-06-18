One killed, 18 injured as omni bus overturns near Madurantakam

Chengalpet, June 18:

A 48-year-old passenger was killed and 18 others were injured after a private omni bus travelling from Karur to Chennai rammed into a borewell tractor and overturned near Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Chellamuthu (48), a resident of Karur, who died on the spot, police said.

According to police sources, the sleeper coach bus was carrying 36 passengers and was proceeding along the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway when the accident occurred near Arappedu village.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a borewell tractor moving ahead of the bus suddenly slowed down after applying brakes.

The bus, unable to stop in time, crashed into the rear of the tractor and overturned into a roadside ditch.

Hearing the impact, motorists and local residents rushed to the spot and assisted in rescue operations before the arrival of police and emergency services.

A total of 18 passengers sustained injuries in the accident. They were immediately shifted to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital and the Madurantakam Government Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Police recovered the body of the deceased and sent it to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered by the Acharapakkam police, and further investigations are underway to determine the exact circumstances leading to the accident.

The mishap caused traffic disruption on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway for nearly an hour before normal vehicular movement was restored.