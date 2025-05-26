DMK will Not compromise on principles, Says Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M.K. Stalin has said that the DMK will never compromise when it comes to protecting the rights of the state and the party’s values. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M.K. Stalin has said that the DMK will never compromise when it comes to protecting the rights of the state and the party’s values.

He told party members and the media that the DMK has always followed its principles and done what is right for the people.

Stalin questioned why the DMK should back down when it has followed the law and acted in people’s interest.

He also said that opposition parties are trying to confuse the public by talking about old issues that have already been handled.

“We never give in to pressure. We face all challenges with courage and legal strength,” he said.

Stalin said that unlike other parties, the DMK never changes its stand for political gain. He made it clear that the DMK will not do anything that goes against the rights of the state.

He ended by saying the people of Tamil Nadu trust the DMK and will support it in the future, including the 2026 elections.