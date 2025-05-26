Bomb threat at EPS’ Salem residence 

A bomb threat was reported at the Salem residence of AIADMK General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS). The threat prompted an immediate response from the police and bomb disposal experts. A bomb threat was reported at the Salem residence of AIADMK General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS). The threat prompted an immediate response from the police and bomb disposal experts.

Upon receiving the alert, authorities swiftly deployed bomb detection teams to EPS’s home in Suramangalam, Salem. Using metal detectors and sniffer dogs, the teams conducted a thorough search of the premises. However, no explosives have been found.

This incident follows a similar threat made last month to EPS’s residence in Chennai, which also turned out to be a hoax. Police are actively investigating the source of the current threat and are working to identify those responsible.