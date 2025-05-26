Tamilisai criticises Stalin Over TASMAC scam allegations

In a sharp critique, senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of carrying the “TASMAC loot’s flag” to Delhi, referencing the alleged ₹1,000 crore liquor scam involving the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC). In a sharp critique, senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of carrying the “TASMAC loot’s flag” to Delhi, referencing the alleged ₹1,000 crore liquor scam involving the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC).

Addressing reporters at the BJP’s Tamil Nadu headquarters, Tamilisai questioned Stalin’s recent participation in the NITI Aayog meeting after a three-year hiatus. She suggested that his sudden attendance was not out of concern for the state but due to pressure from ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigations into the TASMAC scam.

Responding to Stalin’s earlier statement that he wouldn’t go to Delhi with a saffron flag, Tamilisai retorted, “But he surely carried the TASMAC loot’s flag.” She also challenged Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s claim of not fearing the ED or Prime Minister Modi, questioning the frequent visits to Delhi by DMK leaders amidst corruption allegations.

Furthermore, Tamilisai criticized the DMK-Congress alliance, highlighting past actions of the All India Congress Committee during the Sri Lankan Tamil crisis and the Emergency period. She questioned whether the alliance was based on ideology or mutual interests.

In response to these allegations, Chief Minister Stalin asserted that the alleged TASMAC scam occurred during the previous AIADMK regime. He emphasized that the DMK had no need to “wave a white flag” to the Centre, dismissing the accusations as politically motivated.