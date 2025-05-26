Tamil Nadu Chief Kazi Passes Away at 84

Dr. Salahuddin Mohammed Ayub, the esteemed Chief Kazi to the Government of Tamil Nadu, passed away on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at the age of 84 due to age-related ailments. His demise marks the end of a significant chapter in the state’s religious and scholarly community. Dr. Salahuddin Mohammed Ayub, the esteemed Chief Kazi to the Government of Tamil Nadu, passed away on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at the age of 84 due to age-related ailments. His demise marks the end of a significant chapter in the state’s religious and scholarly community.

Dr. Ayub was a distinguished Islamic scholar with an extensive academic background. He held MA, MPhil, and PhD degrees in Arabic language and literature, and also earned the Al Jazathul Aalia degree from Al-Azhar University in Egypt. Before his tenure as Chief Kazi, he served as a professor of Arabic at New College in Chennai, where he was revered for his deep knowledge and commitment to education.

Belonging to the family of Dewan Mohammed Ghouse Sharf-Ul-Mulk, who served as the Diwan in the court of the Nawabs of Carnatic, Dr. Ayub’s lineage was steeped in a tradition of service and scholarship.

Leaders from various political parties expressed their condolences over Dr. Ayub’s passing. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin described him as a respected scholar whose contributions to the welfare of the community were immense. Stalin recalled Dr. Ayub’s personal affection towards him since his tenure as the MLA from the Thousand Lights constituency.

Opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami also mourned the loss, stating that Dr. Ayub’s demise is a significant loss not just to the Islamic community but to all of Tamil Nadu.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and actor Vijay paid tribute, highlighting Dr. Ayub’s integrity and humility. He noted that despite being entitled to government privileges, Dr. Ayub chose to decline all benefits and served with sincerity.

Dr. Ayub’s funeral was held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 25, at the historic Wallajah Mosque, also known as the Triplicane Big Mosque, in Chennai.

His passing is mourned by many, and his legacy as a scholar and community leader will continue to inspire future generations.