Chennai Port cruise terminal undergoes major expansion 

The Chennai Port has initiated a significant expansion and modernization of its cruise terminal, aiming to enhance passenger experience and accommodate the growing demand for cruise tourism. The upgraded facility is expected to be operational by September 2025.

Increased Capacity: The terminal’s capacity will rise from 1,000 to 1,800 passengers, facilitating smoother boarding and disembarkation processes.

Infrastructure Enhancements: Upgrades include the installation of new elevators on both eastern and western sides, escalators, and an improved baggage handling system. Separate screening and frisking zones for international arrivals are also being introduced.

Facility Renovations: Renovations are underway for washrooms, the mezzanine level, and both northern and southern sections of the terminal to improve overall passenger comfort.

Initially, only the northern side of the terminal was operational, leading to congestion. The current expansion addresses this issue by enhancing space and facilities.

Authorities anticipate that these upgrades will reduce passenger waiting times, improve comfort, and attract more cruise ships to Chennai. The immigration department is also enhancing facilities to ensure seamless passenger clearance.

Industry experts suggest that Chennai’s strategic location positions it as a potential hub for cruise travel to destinations like Puducherry, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Lakshadweep, and Port Blair. Modernizing the terminal to international standards is expected to attract better opportunities and boost the region’s cruise tourism sector.