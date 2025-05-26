GCC urges pet owners to register their pets online 

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has called upon all pet owners in the city to register their pets through a streamlined online process, emphasizing the importance of licensing for the safety and wellbeing of pets and the community. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has called upon all pet owners in the city to register their pets through a streamlined online process, emphasizing the importance of licensing for the safety and wellbeing of pets and the community.

Pet registration not only ensures pets are traceable in case they are lost but also supports the creation of a healthy and responsible pet-owning ecosystem within the city.

How to Register Your Pet?

The process is quick and user-friendly:

Step 1: Visit the official GCC pet license portal at chennaicorporation.gov.in

Step 2: Enter your pet’s details including name, breed, age, vaccination status, and your contact information.

Step 3: Submit the form and receive your official pet license.

The pet license helps authorities maintain records for vaccinations, control zoonotic diseases, and plan animal welfare programs efficiently.

For any queries or assistance during the registration process, pet owners can contact the GCC helpline at 044 26673037.

The initiative is part of GCC’s broader efforts to promote a cleaner, safer, and more organized urban living environment, where both humans and animals coexist responsibly.