Singapore PM Wong says will engage with US-China honestly

A key priority for Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will be to deepen the trade-focused country’s relations with the major powers, especially the US and China, engaging with them honestly in a principled manner while not getting caught in their rivalry.

Speaking after his newly re-elected government was sworn-in on Friday, Wong stressed, “Where our interests align, we will work with them (the US and China). Where they do not, we will stand firm and protect Singapore’s security and sovereignty.”

He also added that the first priority would be to secure an “assured place” for Singapore in this “changed world”.

Singapore, said Wong, will also seek new ties with countries in parts of the world, like Africa and South America, where it does not have much presence yet.