Singapore PM Wong says will engage with US-China honestly

Singapore, May 26: A key priority for Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will be to deepen the trade-focused country’s relations with the major powers, especially the US and China, engaging with them honestly in a principled manner while not getting caught in their rivalry.
Speaking after his newly re-elected government was sworn-in on Friday, Wong stressed, “Where our interests align, we will work with them (the US and China). Where they do not, we will stand firm and protect Singapore’s security and sovereignty.”
He also added that the first priority would be to secure an “assured place” for Singapore in this “changed world”.
Singapore, said Wong, will also seek new ties with countries in parts of the world, like Africa and South America, where it does not have much presence yet.
In a world of shifting alliances, we will be a steady and constructive partner, one willing and able to contribute to peace and stability, to advance dialogue and fraternity, and support a rules-based global order,” he said.
“Our goal is not just to navigate this uncertain world, but to help shape it for the better, by working with like-minded partners, and upholding shared principles and values, so that small nations too have a place under the sun,” he said.
The country’s economic strategies will be reviewed and updated for the new landscape, he said, adding that the government will develop “a new economic blueprint for our next phase” to sustain Singapore’s competitive edge and create good jobs for Singaporeans.