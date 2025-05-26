Patidar, Cummins fined for slow over-rate offence

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar and Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins have been fined for maintaining slow over-rate during their IPL 2025 clash at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Friday.

As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Patidar was fined Rs 24 lakh. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.

Cummins was fined Rs 12 lakh as it was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences.