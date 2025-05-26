Measles cases on a high in Mongolia 

Ulan Bator, May 26: Mongolia has registered 114 new cases of measles infection over the past 24 hours, bringing the national caseload to 3,042, according to the country’s National Centre for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) on Saturday.
Meanwhile, 95 more measles patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,904, the NCCD said in a statement.
According to Mongolian doctors, more than half of the latest confirmed cases were among school-age children who had received only one measles vaccine shot.
In view of this, the NCCD advised parents to protect their children from a potentially severe disease by getting them two doses of the measles vaccine.
According to the World Health Organisation, Measles is a highly contagious viral disease transmitted by respiratory droplets and direct contact. Measles spreads easily when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. It can cause severe disease, complications, and even death.
Measles can affect anyone, but it is most common in children.
Any non-immune person (not vaccinated or vaccinated but did not develop immunity) can become infected. Unvaccinated young children and pregnant women are at the highest risk of severe measles complications.