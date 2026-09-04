Nepal foods linked to climate change after 1,200 deaths

Kathmandu, Sept 4:

Nepal’s Prime Minister has linked the devastating floods that have claimed more than 1,200 lives to the growing impact of climate change, as the Himalayan nation continues to grapple with the aftermath of severe flooding.

The unprecedented disaster has caused widespread destruction, with large areas affected by torrential rain, floods and landslides.

The death toll has crossed 1,200, while rescue and relief operations continue in several parts of the country.

The Nepal government has pointed to the changing climate and increasingly extreme weather events as major factors behind the severity of the disaster.

Authorities are continuing efforts to locate missing people, provide emergency assistance and restore essential services in affected areas.

The disaster has also raised concerns over Nepal’s vulnerability to climate-related extreme weather events and the need for stronger disaster preparedness and early-warning mechanisms.