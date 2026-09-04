Over 2,000 immigrants arrested In New York: ICE

New York, Sept 4:

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested 2,197 immigrants across New York during an operation conducted from late July to late August, US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said.

The operation, dubbed Operation Rotten Apple, targeted immigrants across the state, with federal authorities claiming that those arrested included people accused or convicted of serious crimes.

Mullin said the operation had made New York safer and criticised what he described as resistance from “sanctuary politicians” in New York City and the state.

White House Border Czar Tom Homan also criticised local policies, arguing that immigration authorities should be allowed access to jails to take criminal suspects into federal custody.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul rejected the allegations and accused the Trump administration of misleading the public.

“We’re not a sanctuary state for criminals,” Hochul said, while urging the administration not to undermine the state’s public safety efforts.

The arrests have intensified the political dispute between federal immigration authorities and New York officials over immigration enforcement and the treatment of undocumented migrants.