Imran’s sisters again denied jail meeting

Islamabad, Sept 4:

The sisters of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan were once again denied permission to meet him at Adiala Jail, prompting his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to accuse prison authorities of violating court orders.

Three of Khan’s sisters reached the prison on Tuesday and waited for several hours but were not allowed to meet the PTI founder, according to his party.

The development has triggered renewed criticism from PTI leaders, who termed the denial a violation of directions issued by the Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court.

Family members of Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, were also reportedly unable to meet her.

PTI representatives said the family had been seeking access to Khan in accordance with the court-approved schedule for meetings.

A fresh contempt petition has also been filed in Pakistan’s Supreme Court over the alleged denial of family meetings and telephone access to Khan.

The issue has become another point of confrontation between Khan’s party and the authorities over the treatment and access arrangements for the imprisoned former premier.