India, Belgium Back Early Resolution Of Conflicts: Modi

New Delhi, Sept 4:

India and Belgium have backed all efforts for an early resolution of ongoing conflicts and reaffirmed their commitment to dialogue, diplomacy and the rule of law, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Addressing a joint press conference with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever after their meeting at Hyderabad House, Modi said India and Belgium supported efforts to establish peace in conflicts including Ukraine and West Asia.

“Eradicating terrorism in all its forms remains our shared commitment,” Modi said, while stressing that defence and security cooperation had emerged as a key pillar of bilateral ties.

The two countries agreed to enhance military exchanges and training cooperation, while defence-industry agreements are expected to create opportunities for co-development and co-production of defence equipment. The two sides also decided to strengthen intelligence sharing and cooperation against crime.

Modi said India and Belgium were also cooperating in clean energy, critical minerals and semiconductors. An agreement on renewable energy is expected to provide fresh momentum to cooperation in sustainability.

The Prime Minister said the two countries would work towards integrating Belgium’s IMEC Institute with India’s semiconductor ecosystem.

He also announced an investment fast-track mechanism in India for Belgian companies and said the India-Belgium Business Forum would be made a regular mechanism.

The two countries have set a target of doubling bilateral trade over the next five years, Modi said.