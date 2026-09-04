Krishna Janmashtami Brings Chennai Alive With Festive Glow

Chennai, Sept 4:

The spirit of Krishna Janmashtami has swept across Chennai, with temples glowing with colourful decorations, flower markets buzzing with activity and homes preparing for the midnight celebrations marking the birth of Lord Krishna.

From early morning, devotees have been visiting temples to offer prayers and seek blessings, while many families are observing fasts and preparing special offerings for the deity. Temples across the city have been decked up with flowers, lights and vibrant Krishna-themed decorations, creating a festive atmosphere.

The celebrations are set to reach their spiritual high point at midnight, when devotees will mark the birth of Krishna with special pujas, bhajans and devotional programmes. Butter, sweets, fruits and other traditional delicacies are being prepared as offerings.

The festive mood is particularly visible in Chennai’s flower markets, where activity has picked up as devotees shop for decorations. Jasmine, rose, marigold and other flowers are finding strong demand as families prepare their homes and puja rooms for the occasion.

Shops selling Krishna idols have also been witnessing brisk business. Small Balakrishna idols, depicting the child Krishna, are proving especially popular among families keen to bring a touch of the festival into their homes.

The markets are also filled with colourful cradles, peacock feathers, flutes, garlands, torans, lamps and Krishna-themed backdrops. Many families are recreating scenes associated with Krishna’s childhood, with decorated cradles and footprints leading to the prayer room adding to the festive charm.

For children, Janmashtami brings its own excitement. Homes are dressing up little boys as Krishna and girls as Radha, complete with peacock-feather crowns, flutes and traditional attire.

As the day progresses, the city is expected to witness more devotional gatherings and cultural programmes, with temples and residential communities preparing for evening and midnight celebrations.

With flowers filling the markets, tiny Krishna idols finding their way into homes and temples preparing for the midnight puja, Chennai is embracing Janmashtami in a colourful blend of devotion, tradition and celebration.