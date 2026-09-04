ISRO Successfully Launches GSLV-F17 With EOS-05

New Delhi, Sept 4:

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its GSLV-F17 rocket carrying the advanced Earth observation satellite EOS-05 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 2.55 am on Friday.

The satellite was successfully injected into its intended sub-geosynchronous transfer orbit shortly after liftoff, marking another major milestone for India’s space programme.

EOS-05 is designed to provide India with a continuous, near-real-time bird’s-eye view from nearly 36,000 km above Earth. It will enable advanced imaging in visible, infrared, multispectral and hyperspectral bands.

ISRO Chief V. Narayanan described the mission as a precise injection, while officials said EOS-05 is the heaviest satellite launched by a GSLV into a GTO or sub-GTO orbit.

The 51.7-metre-tall GSLV-F17 has a liftoff mass of 420.5 tonnes. The successful mission marks the 19th GSLV mission and further strengthens India’s earth-observation and space capabilities.