Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Bring Down 10 Trees In Nanganallur

Chennai, Sept 4:

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds in Chennai’s southern suburbs on Thursday evening brought down more than 10 trees in Nanganallur, disrupting traffic and snapping electricity lines in several areas.

Alandur, Adambakkam, Nanganallur, Madipakkam, Parangimalai and Meenambakkam received heavy rain and experienced strong winds. In Nanganallur, trees were uprooted or broken and fell on MGR Road, Hindu Colony, B.V. Nagar and other areas.

The fallen trees damaged power lines, resulting in a power outage in several parts of the locality. Traffic movement was also affected as trees blocked roads.

On receiving information, Chennai Corporation 167th ward councillor Durga Devi Natarajan, Zonal Executive Engineer Ravirajan and Assistant Executive Engineer Jayakumar rushed to the affected areas and supervised the tree-clearing operations.