Ajith Thanks Vijay For Motor Sports City Plan

Chennai, Sept 4:

Actor Ajith Kumar has thanked Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay for announcing plans to establish a new Motor Sports City in Tamil Nadu, saying the initiative would give a major boost to the sports sector in the State.

Ajith appreciated the Chief Minister for according importance to sports, particularly motor sports, and welcomed the government’s announcement as a significant step towards developing the sector.

Describing the government’s initiative as a “small step” that could become a “giant leap” for sports, Ajith said the proposed Motor Sports City could help create better opportunities and infrastructure for motor sports and other sporting disciplines in Tamil Nadu.

Ajith also conveyed his best wishes to Chief Minister Vijay for the success of all his initiatives.