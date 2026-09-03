70-Year-Old Man Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs Near Kumbakonam

Kumbakonam, Sept 4:

A 70-year-old man was mauled to death by a pack of more than 10 stray dogs in the Palakarai area near Kumbakonam in the early hours of Thursday, triggering shock and concern among local residents.

The deceased was identified as Chinnadurai, a resident of Palakarai. According to reports, he was walking along a road in the area when a pack of stray dogs surrounded him and began attacking him.

Unable to escape, Chinnadurai reportedly lost his balance and fell to the ground. The dogs continued to attack and bite him, causing severe injuries. He died at the spot.

As the attack took place in the early morning hours, there were reportedly no people nearby to intervene. The incident came to light only after daybreak, when residents noticed the elderly man lying dead.

The incident has caused considerable alarm among people in the locality, who said stray dogs posed a serious threat to residents, particularly elderly people and children.

Residents have urged the municipal authorities to take immediate steps to capture stray dogs in the area and prevent further attacks.