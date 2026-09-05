Iran strikes Kuwait as Gulf tensions escalate

Dubai, Sept 5:

Iran launched missile and drone attacks towards Kuwait on Thursday in retaliation for US bombardments earlier in the week, triggering air-raid sirens and prompting Kuwait’s air defences to intercept the incoming threats.

Kuwait’s Defence Ministry described the attacks as a “blatant Iranian aggression”, saying its air-defence systems intercepted missiles and drones after sirens sounded across the country.

The attacks came amid a widening regional confrontation, with US allies Bahrain and Jordan also reporting that their air-defence systems had intercepted Iranian attacks a day earlier.

The strikes have heightened concerns that the conflict could spread further across the Gulf, threatening vital infrastructure, commercial shipping and regional energy supplies. The developments also come against the backdrop of growing disruption to international oil markets.

Meanwhile, tensions continued in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli police arrested a settler suspected of involvement in an attack on a Palestinian home.

Police said the 19-year-old suspect was being held for questioning and that authorities would seek an extension of his detention. He was allegedly involved in a violent riot in the Palestinian village of Qusra, south of Nablus, in which settlers reportedly threw stones and barricaded themselves inside a Palestinian home.

The arrest followed weeks of settler incursions into Qusra. The violence has drawn condemnation from US Ambassador Mike Huckabee and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Separately, mourners gathered for the funerals of two Palestinians, aged 16 and 19, who were killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank. Local officials said Israeli troops opened fire after settlers and soldiers entered the village of Al-Mughayyir and residents confronted them.

The Israeli military said residents had thrown rocks but that no soldiers were injured. It said the incident was under review but did not comment on the decision to use lethal force.