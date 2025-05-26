Mumbai faces Punjab in battle of top-two finish

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will be determined to give their all in the battle of top-two finish when they face each other in their final league stage fixture of the Indian Premier League here on Monday.

As the four teams — Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, MI and PBKS — have sealed the IPL playoff spots much earlier than ever before, the remaining league matches will determine the final standings.

With 17 points, PBKS are currently placed second but a defeat to MI will push them to the third or the fourth spot, setting them up for the Eliminator on May 30.

Finishing in top-two seems tougher for PBKS as they not only need a win against a formidable MI outfit but also hope GT (18 points) and RCB (17 points) lose their respective final matches.

Thus, PBKS, who lost their previous game to Delhi Capitals, are in a must-win situation against MI in their push for a top-two finish.

For MI, their superior Net Run Rate among all the four qualifying teams can be beneficial if they beat Punjab Kings and GT and RCB lose their matches.

Nevertheless, Punjab Kings will look to iron out the flaws particularly in their bowling after they failed to defend a total in excess of 200 against Delhi Capitals on Saturday here.

The venue’s short boundaries and batting-friendly wicket could ensure a high-scoring clash which would test the bowling attacks of both sides, but on this front, the Jasprit Bumrah-led MI have the edge.

Bumrah has taken only nine matches to take 16 wickets in this IPL, signalling his return to top form and fitness after a three-month injury layoff, but others in MI’s bowling line-up have also shared the burden equally.