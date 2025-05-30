Vijay urges students to reject corruption

In a spirited and thought-provoking speech, actor and Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party leader Vijay called on students and parents to uphold democratic values, shun corruption, and allow children the freedom to pursue their interests.

He was speaking at the TVK Education Awards ceremony held in Mamallapuram, where meritorious students from 88 constituencies across 16 districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were honoured for their outstanding performance in the Class 10 and 12 public examinations.

The event, organised by the TVK, recognized top scorers with certificates and cash prizes. Vijay personally felicitated the students and interacted warmly with them and their families, posing for photographs and sharing words of encouragement. The ceremony aimed not only to reward academic achievement but also to instill a deeper sense of civic responsibility in the young minds.

In his address, Vijay emphasized that while academic achievement is commendable, it should not be the only measure of success. “Yes, studying and achieving good marks is a form of accomplishment, and I do not deny that. But thinking that success can only come through one specific academic stream is not right. Don’t overburden yourself by repeatedly focusing on one path,” he said.

Speaking on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the actor-politician remarked, “Is NEET the only thing in the world? The world beyond NEET is vast. Keep your mind democratic. Only when democracy thrives can all sectors in this world remain free.”

He urged students to uphold the sanctity of democracy by encouraging their families to vote responsibly. “Ask those in your homes to fulfil their democratic duties properly. Choose only those who have never been involved in corruption. Do not support a culture where votes are bought with money,” Vijay cautioned.

Continuing on the theme of electoral integrity, Vijay criticized the widespread practice of vote-buying, stating, “Don’t take money to vote. Tell your parents the same. You’ll see—next year they’ll come with vehicles loaded with cash and gifts. But you know what must be done. Choose integrity.”

The TVK leader also made a heartfelt appeal to parents: “Please don’t pressure your children when it comes to their future. Give them the freedom to explore their interests. They will surely excel in the fields they are passionate about.”

Vijay strongly condemned caste and religious discrimination, urging the youth to steer clear of such divisive ideologies. “Do farmers check caste or religion before growing crops? Does the sun or rain have any caste? Just as you’ve rejected drug abuse, reject caste and religion-based divisions. That would benefit everyone,” he declared.

He also condemned the inclusion of caste-based questions in national civil service examinations, calling for a scientific and rational approach from students. “We strongly oppose any attempt to inject caste colour in national competitive exams. Regardless of the situation, students should approach everything with a scientific mindset. In this changing world, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the only way forward,” Vijay added.

Vijay’s speech marked a rare blend of motivational guidance, political awareness, and social messaging. It reinforced his party’s commitment to youth empowerment, clean governance, and inclusive development. As Tamil Nadu prepares for the next electoral cycle, Vijay’s message stands as a rallying cry for a new generation of responsible, ethical citizens.