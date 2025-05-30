TN to open 11 new govt arts and science colleges

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced the inauguration of 11 new government arts and science colleges across the state, set to begin operations in the 2025-26 academic year.

This move aims to expand access to higher education, especially in rural and underserved areas.

The new colleges will be located in Panruti, Coonoor, Natham, Alandur, Vikravandi, Cheyyur, Manamadurai, Muthupettai, Tiruvidaimarudur, Kollakanatham, and Ottapidaram. Each college will offer five undergraduate courses, accommodating around 3,050 students annually and benefiting more than 9,000 students over three years.

To support these colleges, the government has sanctioned 132 teaching and 154 non-teaching staff positions, with an overall budget allocation of ₹25.27 crore for infrastructure and salaries. With these additions, Tamil Nadu’s total government arts and science colleges will rise to 176, reinforcing the state’s commitment to accessible, quality higher education for all.