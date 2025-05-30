Heavy rain batters Kerala: Death toll rises to 7

Continuous heavy rains have wreaked havoc across Kerala, prompting authorities to open four major dams as a precautionary measure.

The intense downpour has already claimed the lives of at least seven people, and officials warn that the situation could worsen if the rains persist.

The monsoon-like conditions, triggered by a strong low-pressure system, have led to widespread flooding in several parts of the state, particularly in the hilly districts of Idukki, Pathanamthitta, and Wayanad. Rivers are overflowing, roads have been submerged, and landslides have been reported in vulnerable zones.

In response to rising water levels, authorities have opened the shutters of four dams, including the Idukki, Kallarkutty, Malankara, and Peringalkuthu reservoirs. The dam releases have raised concerns among residents living downstream, and evacuation efforts are underway in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged citizens to remain alert and follow the advisories issued by the disaster management department. He emphasized that emergency response teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), have been deployed in the most affected regions. Control rooms have been set up in all districts to monitor the evolving situation and coordinate relief work.

Schools in several districts have been closed, and transportation services are disrupted due to inundated roads and landslides. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, as high waves and strong winds continue to pose a danger along the coastal belt.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for multiple districts, forecasting continued heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 to 48 hours. Officials have also warned of further dam openings if the rainfall intensity does not subside.

As Kerala grapples with nature’s fury, the state government is appealing for public cooperation and preparedness. Relief camps have been set up, and food, water, and medical aid are being distributed to those affected.

This latest spell of extreme weather highlights Kerala’s ongoing vulnerability to monsoon-related disasters, especially in ecologically sensitive areas where deforestation and unplanned construction have increased the risks of landslides and flooding.