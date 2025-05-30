DMK govt failed to fulfill poll promises: EPS

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), has strongly condemned the ruling DMK government, accusing it of diverting attention from its administrative failures by making baseless and duplicate allegations against the AIADMK.

Speaking to reporters, EPS criticized the DMK for continuously blaming the previous AIADMK regime instead of focusing on governance. He alleged that the DMK government, led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, has failed to fulfill its poll promises and is now resorting to slandering opposition leaders to cover up its shortcomings.

EPS pointed out that the people of Tamil Nadu are growing increasingly dissatisfied with the DMK due to rising prices, poor infrastructure maintenance, law-and-order issues, and lack of employment opportunities. “Instead of addressing these real concerns, the DMK is busy rehashing old accusations and attempting to mislead the public,” he said.

Referring to the recent allegations made by the DMK against AIADMK’s tenure regarding irregularities and scams, EPS called them “duplicate and recycled charges.” He challenged the government to present solid proof in a court of law if any wrongdoing was committed, rather than using media and public platforms for political vendetta.

EPS also took a jibe at the DMK’s style of governance, stating that despite having a full majority in the Assembly, the party has failed to implement any major development initiative. “The only thing they are good at is political drama and blaming others,” he remarked.

He concluded by asserting that the AIADMK will continue to stand by the people and expose the government’s inefficiency. “The people of Tamil Nadu are wise. They will give a fitting reply to the DMK in the upcoming elections,” EPS added.

His comments come amidst increasing political heat in the state, with both major parties sharpening their rhetoric ahead of the local body elections and gearing up for the 2026 Assembly polls.