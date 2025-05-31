Pakistan will never accept India’s hegemony: Army chief Munir

Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has said that Pakistan will never accept India’s dominance in South Asia. He also said that the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) is very important for Pakistan and they will not compromise on it. Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has said that Pakistan will never accept India’s dominance in South Asia. He also said that the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) is very important for Pakistan and they will not compromise on it.

His comments came weeks after a ceasefire was agreed between India and Pakistan following military tension. Munir was speaking to university vice-chancellors, principals, and teachers during a meeting.

He said India’s decision to put the water treaty on hold is a “red line” for Pakistan. “We will never give up on water issues,” he added, saying it is a matter of basic rights for Pakistan’s 240 million people.