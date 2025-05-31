Trump Says China Broke Tariff Deal

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has accused China of breaking a recent trade agreement. The deal, made just two weeks ago in Geneva, was meant to reduce high tariffs between the two countries.

Trump posted on his platform, Truth Social, saying he made a quick deal to help China avoid a bad situation. But now he claims China has “totally violated” the agreement.

He also said, “So much for being Mr. Nice Guy!” showing his frustration.

This new comment has raised concerns that the trade war between the U.S. and China might restart. Talks between the two sides about long-term trade have been slow.