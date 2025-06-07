Boland eyes WTC final spot

The 36-year-old seamer is fighting for a spot in the WTC final XI, despite being named Player of the Match in his most recent Test appearance against India in Sydney this January. He was left out of the squad during the Sri Lanka tour, where Australia opted for one fast bowler and three spinners in both Tests. Since then, Boland hasn’t played any cricket, last appearing for Victoria in the second-last match of the Sheffield Shield season in early March, due to persistent knee soreness.

I’m really happy with how my body’s feeling at the moment. Pain free for probably the first time in about 18 months. So it’s feeling really good,” Boland said.

Boland made a significant impact in the Border-Gavaskar series, taking 21 wickets at an average of 13 in three Tests while filling in for the injured Hazlewood. He also stood out as Australia’s best fast bowler in the 2023 WTC final, where he was preferred over Hazlewood. However, with Hazlewood now fully fit and coming off a strong IPL campaign — taking 22 wickets at an average of 18 to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru win their first title — Boland knows his place in the XI at Lord’s against South Africa is far from certain.

Boland said the three-month break has been crucial in overcoming knee soreness that plagued him for the past 18 months, and he’s now focused on making selection as difficult as possible for the team management.