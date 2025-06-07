Djokovic hints at retirement from tennis

The match featured points earned all over the tennis court, Sinner’s precision and power, and his great serve. This all overwhelmed the 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic and helped the 23-year-old set up a first-ever major final between players born in the 2000s.

Sinner defeated three-time French Open winner and 100-time tour-level titlist 6-4, 7-5, 7-6(3). After his loss, he packed his bags and waved to a cheering crowd goodbye before leaving the court.

Following his loss to world number one Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the French Open, Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic said that the match could be his last ever played at the venue and he is uncertain if he will return for another title chase a year later.

Alcaraz stands one victory away from defending his crown at Paris after Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti retired in the fourth set of their gripping semi-final clash on Friday. The 22-year-old Spaniard led Musetti 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-0, 2-0 when the Italian retired from the match after two hours and 25 minutes.

Speaking after the post-match presser as quoted by ATP’s official website, Djokovic said, “This could have been the last match ever I played here, so I do not know. That is why I was a bit more emotional even in the end.”

“If this was the farewell match of the Roland Garros for me in my career, it was a wonderful one in terms of the atmosphere and what I got from the crowd.”

“Do I wish to play more? Yes, I do. But will I be able to play in 12 months’ time here again? I don’t know. That is all I can say for the moment,” he said.