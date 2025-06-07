Good show by Diksha

India’s Diksha Dagar followed up her opening round with another strong effort, carding a three-under 69 on the second day to lie tied third at the Tenerife Women’s Open on the Ladies European Tour here.

The 24-year-old has carded rounds of 70 and 69 to sit at five-under after two rounds. She is four shots behind sole leader Lauren Walsh (67-68), who is nine-under at Abama Golf.

Avani Prashanth played three-over par 75 on the second day to fall down the standings to tied 43. Tvesa Malik (73-75), Hitaashee Bakshi (72-76) and Sneha Singh (77-79) failed to make the cut, which was set at three-over par.

Starting her day on the first tee, Diksha picked up a shot on the third hole before dropping one on the fifth but immediately got it back on the sixth and grabbed one more on the ninth.