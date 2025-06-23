Iran warns US, Israel at UN

The US and Iran clashed at the emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday after the American warplanes and submarines attacked three main Iranian nuclear sites.

Speaking at a briefing a day after US President Donald Trump announced that the American forces struck nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, the acting US ambassador to the UN, Dorothy Camille Shea, said they aimed to “dismantle” Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity and stop the nuclear threat posed by the “world’s foremost state sponsor of terror”.

“This operation sought to eliminate a longstanding but rapidly escalating source of global insecurity, and to aid our ally Israel in our inherent right of collective self-defence consistent with the UN Charter,” she said.

She said that Iran has “long obfuscated” its nuclear weapons program and “stonewalled good-faith efforts” in recent negotiations.

Shea said that for 40 years, the Iranian government has called for “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” and posed a “constant menace” to the peace and security of its neighbours, the US, and the entire world.

“Iran has attacked Israel with hundreds of ballistic missiles and through terrorist proxies. For decades, Iran has been responsible for misery and countless deaths across the Middle East. Iran’s government and its proxies have also killed numerous Americans, including American service members in Iraq and Afghanistan. In recent weeks, Iranian officials have intensified their hostile bluster and rhetoric,” she added.

She said the Iranian regime cannot have a nuclear weapon, and warned that Iran “should not escalate”.

“As President (Donald) Trump said, any Iranian attack – direct or indirect – against Americans or American bases will be met with devastating retaliation,” she said.