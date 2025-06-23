Heavy rain disrupts normal life in Nilgiris

Continuous heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds has severely disrupted daily life across the Nilgiris district.

Key areas including Udhagamandalam, Manjur, and Kunda witnessed waterlogging, tree falls, and widespread power outages.

Several roads have been blocked due to fallen trees, while landslide-prone zones are under close watch. Disaster response teams are on high alert, with relief operations underway to restore services and clear debris.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for continued heavy rain over the next 48 hours. Tourists have been advised to avoid visiting hill stations like Avalanche and Pine Forest, which remain closed due to safety concerns.