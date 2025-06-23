Policeman attacked with sickle in Nellai paddy field

A shocking incident unfolded yesterday evening when Assistant Sub‑Inspector M.M. Mohammed Rahmathullah (28) was attacked with a sickle while walking in a paddy field near V.U.C. Playground along with his family .

The officer intervened to break up a fight between locals and tried to arrest one of the individuals involved. In retaliation, another man allegedly pulled out a sickle and slashed Rahmathullah’s hand, causing deep wounds

He was rushed to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Police Commissioner Sandosh Hadimani personally visited the injured officer to oversee his care and offer support.

An immediate manhunt has been launched, with police questioning eyewitnesses and gathering evidence at the scene. Investigators are working to identify and apprehend the attackers, citing rising concerns over increasing violence against law enforcement personnel.