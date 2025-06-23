SP Velumani participates in RSS centenary fete in Kovai

In a move that drew political attention, senior AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu minister S.P. Velumani participated in the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) held in Coimbatore.

The event was attended by several high-profile leaders including RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran, and BJP’s leader K. Annamalai.

The grand celebration, organized to mark 100 years of the RSS, featured a series of events aimed at highlighting cultural and ideological values championed by the Sangh over the past century.

During the function, Velumani was presented with a symbolic “Vel” (spear) – a religious symbol associated with Lord Murugan – reflecting cultural reverence and appreciation for his presence. The gesture also highlighted the ongoing political and religious symbolism being projected in Tamil Nadu’s current political climate.