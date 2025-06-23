CM to travel by train to Katpadi 25 June

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will embark on a train journey from Chennai to Katpadi on June 25, as part of a two-day official tour across the districts of Vellore, Ranipet, and Tirupattur.

The visit includes major inaugurations and welfare-related programs aimed at strengthening healthcare and public infrastructure in northern Tamil Nadu.

Stalin’s journey by train to Katpadi marks a symbolic and public-friendly gesture, aligning with his government’s focus on grassroots governance. Upon arrival at Katpadi Railway Station, he will be accorded a grand reception led by DMK General Secretary and senior minister Durai Murugan.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate a newly constructed 60-bed government taluk hospital in Serkadu village, near Katpadi. Built at a cost of ₹14.30 crore, the facility is equipped with modern departments including cardiology, neurology, obstetrics, paediatrics, and a cancer care unit. It also features state-of-the-art infrastructure such as CT scanning, solar power, and emergency services.

In the evening, Stalin is scheduled to unveil a statue of late DMK patriarch and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi at Annamalai Illam in Vellore. He will also inaugurate the Anna Arivalayam building, the district DMK office. Later that night, he will travel to Tirupattur to unveil another statue of Karunanidhi near the Collectorate.

On June 26, Stalin will preside over a massive public welfare event at Ponneri near Jolarpettai, where he will inaugurate various completed infrastructure projects, lay foundation stones for new ones, and distribute welfare aid to over 25,000 beneficiaries.

To ensure safety during the high-profile visit, local authorities have banned the use of drones and advertisement balloons across Vellore and Tirupattur on both days. Violators will face strict legal action.