Digital disturbance

The modern-day pacifier isn’t a toy or a lullaby—it’s a glowing screen held tight in tiny hands. Across living rooms, school corridors, and even playgrounds, mobile addiction among children is spreading like wildfire. What began as a useful gadget during online classes or as a brief distraction has morphed into a digital obsession. Kids scroll before they can read, swipe before they can spell, and react to emojis more than emotions. Childhood is quietly slipping through the cracks of a screen.

Parents, often unknowingly, feed this habit. A crying child is handed a phone; a bored one is given a game. Slowly, the device becomes a constant companion—at mealtimes, during family outings, even at bedtime. The consequences are worrying: reduced attention spans, sleep disturbances, mood swings, and a growing disconnect from the real world. Outdoor games are replaced by mobile missions; friendships are forged through virtual avatars, not real-life laughter.

It’s time for a course correction before digital convenience turns into a developmental crisis. Families must unplug together—set phone-free hours, bring back storytime and board games, and let scraped knees replace screen streaks. Schools must teach not just maths and science, but mindful tech habits. Childhood is too precious to be lived through a screen—let’s not let the scroll replace the stroll.