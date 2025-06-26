Herbal juices gain ground among Chennai’s morning walkers

Chennai, June 26:

The wellness trend among early risers in Chennai is undergoing a refreshing transformation. Morning walkers across the city’s parks and beaches are increasingly choosing traditional herbal drinks like aloe vera, nellikai (gooseberry), and arugampul (Bermuda grass) juices as part of their daily routine. This growing preference reflects a return to natural remedies that promote better immunity and digestion.

Vendors near hotspots such as Marina Beach, Nageswara Rao Park in Mylapore, and Anna Nagar Tower Park report a clear rise in demand. “Earlier, only a few customers asked for these juices. Now, I sell over 100 glasses every morning,” shared Rajendran, a juice vendor at Marina Beach. “People love nellikai and aloe vera the most—they believe these boost immunity and help with acidity,” he added.

The trend is especially popular among the 40+ age group, who are looking for natural ways to stay fit. “After my morning walk, I never miss a glass of arugampul juice. It keeps me light and energetic throughout the day,” said K. Geetha, a retired school teacher from Adyar. Many believe the shift comes from increasing awareness about the risks of lifestyle-related illnesses and the benefits of traditional herbs.

Experts are encouraging the movement. “These juices are rich in nutrients and can complement a healthy lifestyle,” explained Dr. S. Meenakshi, a Chennai-based nutritionist. “Aloe vera supports gut health, nellikai is packed with Vitamin C, and arugampul has detoxifying properties. They’re time-tested and safe when consumed fresh and in moderation,” she said.

With prices typically ranging from ₹20 to ₹30 per glass and a noticeable improvement in hygiene practices, herbal juice stalls are thriving across the city. As more people embrace these traditional drinks, what once was considered old-fashioned is now becoming the modern morning mantra.