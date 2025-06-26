Admissions open in govt vocational training centres 

The Directorate of Employment and Training has announced that admissions for the academic year 2025–26 are now open in vocational training centres across Tamil Nadu. Starting from June 23, students can directly visit their preferred training centres and choose the industry of their interest.

Tamil Nadu has 125 government-run and 301 private vocational training centres functioning under the Employment and Training Department. Students joining the government centres will receive free education, along with a monthly scholarship of ₹750. They will also be provided with free bicycles, uniforms, shoes, training equipment, and bus passes.

The department highlighted that around 85% of past trainees have secured jobs in top companies. The centres offer training in various modern industrial fields, including Industry 4.0, to meet the current demands of the job market.