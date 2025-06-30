India imposes restrictions on import of jute, from B’desh

India has imposed restrictions with immediate effect on the import of jute and allied fibre products from Bangladesh — a move that came amid increasing strain in the overall relations between the two neighbours.

The new restrictions will apply to imports into India of Bangladesh’s jute and allied fibre products across all land and seaports, with the exception of the Nhava Sheva seaport in Maharashtra, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade that operates under commerce ministry issued a notification on Friday imposing the restrictions.

Under the provisions of SAFTA (South Asian Free Trade Area), jute from Bangladesh enjoys a duty free access to India.