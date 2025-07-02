Police special units disbanded across TN

In a major administrative shake-up, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal has ordered the disbanding of all special police units functioning across districts and city zones in the state.

The decision follows intense backlash over the custodial death of Ajithkumar, a 27-year-old man who died after alleged police assault during an interrogation in Thirupuvanam, Sivaganga district.

Ajithkumar was reportedly picked up for questioning in connection with a jewellery theft complaint and later succumbed to injuries allegedly caused by police brutality. The incident triggered widespread condemnation from opposition parties, civil society, and the public, forcing the government to act swiftly.

As part of the immediate response, the state government transferred the Sivaganga Superintendent of Police, suspended the Manamadurai DSP, arrested the officers involved, and handed over the case to the CBI for a detailed probe. The role of the special police unit in the incident was found to be significant, prompting the DGP to issue orders disbanding such units with immediate effect.

These special units, typically formed under the direct supervision of senior officers, were operating beyond their designated police stations and allegedly engaging in unauthorized activities. Concerns had been raised over the lack of accountability and misuse of power by personnel favored by top officials.

In the aftermath of the incident, the DGP has instructed that any future formation of special teams must follow due process with official notifications, and only under justified circumstances. The move is seen as an attempt to restore public trust and prevent misuse of police force under unofficial commands.