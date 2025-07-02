Modi embarks on 5-nation tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun a week-long visit to five countries — Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia — to strengthen India’s global partnerships, especially with nations of the Global South.

In a statement before his departure, PM Modi said, “As a founding member, India is committed to BRICS as a vital platform for cooperation among emerging economies. Together, we strive for a more peaceful, equitable, just, democratic, and balanced multipolar world order.”

Modi’s first stop is Ghana, where he will be on July 2 and 3. He will hold talks with President John Dramani Mahama and address the Parliament of Ghana. Calling Ghana a valued partner in the Global South, Modi said the visit aims to boost cooperation in investment, energy, health, security, and development. Ghana plays an important role in both the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

From there, the Prime Minister will travel to Trinidad and Tobago, where he will be hosted by Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar. He noted the “special bonds of ancestry and kinship” between the two nations, highlighting that 2025 marks 180 years since Indian indentured labourers arrived there. President Christine Carla Kangaloo of Trinidad and Tobago was the Chief Guest at this year’s Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

Modi will then head to Buenos Aires, marking the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Argentina in 57 years. He said Argentina is an important economic partner in Latin America and a close ally in the G20. PM Modi looks forward to talks with President Javier Milei, whom he met last year.

The visit will culminate with Modi attending the BRICS Summit in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, where leaders are expected to discuss global cooperation and build a stronger voice for emerging economies.