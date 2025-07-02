Second test begins today at Edgbaston

The stage is set for a crucial second Test between India and England at Edgbaston, starting today.

After a disappointing defeat in the opening match of the five-Test series, India will be desperate to level the series, while England will aim to ride their momentum and double the lead under the leadership of Ben Stokes.

In the first Test at Headingley, India posted a strong total and set a challenging target of 371 runs. However, they failed to defend it, as England chased it down with remarkable ease. India’s fielding was a major letdown, with young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal dropping four crucial catches that proved costly.

Despite the loss, India’s top-order batting showed positive signs. Captain Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Yashasvi Jaiswal all scored centuries, displaying good form and fighting spirit. However, debutant Sai Sudharsan couldn’t make an impact, and Karun Nair’s much-awaited return to Test cricket also fell flat.

Another area of concern for India was the performance of the lower order. The tail failed to contribute valuable runs, leaving the team vulnerable in key moments. On the bowling front, India’s pacers and spinners had to work hard to break through England’s resilient lower order, which added crucial runs and frustrated the attack.

England, on the other hand, enter the second Test with high confidence. All of their top five batters scored at least one half-century in the first Test, showing great depth and stability. Their batting lineup, combined with sharp fielding and smart captaincy by Stokes, makes them a formidable side.

With both teams making small adjustments ahead of today’s clash, fans can expect a closely fought contest. India’s priority will be to sharpen their fielding, tighten their bowling plans, and get contributions from the entire lineup.

A win at Edgbaston is vital for India—not only to keep the series alive but also to rebuild confidence after a shaky start. For England, a second straight win would put them in full control of the series.