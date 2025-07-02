No link between Covid vaccines and sudden deaths: ICMR study

Extensive research by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and AIIMS has confirmed that Covid-19 vaccines are not responsible for sudden deaths among adults in India.

The studies have found that lifestyle issues and pre-existing health conditions are the main reasons for premature deaths seen after the pandemic.

The Union Health Ministry issued a statement on Wednesday, clarifying that there is no evidence linking the vaccines to heart attacks in young people. This clarification came after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah raised concerns about vaccine-related deaths following a string of cardiac cases in the state.

The Health Ministry’s findings come as the country continues to witness a worrying increase in heart attacks, especially among people under 40. In recent years, several high-profile personalities like actor Sidharth Shukla (40), singer KK (53), actor Puneeth Rajkumar (46), director Raj Kaushal (50), and comedian Raju Srivastava (58) have died from sudden heart-related issues.

To investigate these cases, ICMR and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) jointly conducted a large national study across 47 hospitals in 19 states and Union Territories. The study, titled “Factors associated with unexplained sudden deaths among adults aged 18-45 years in India,” was conducted from May to August 2023.

The findings underline the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and managing existing medical conditions rather than blaming Covid vaccines. Health officials have urged people not to panic and to continue following medical advice, including timely vaccinations.