Case filed against Annamalai over Madurai event speech

A police case has been filed against former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and two Hindu Munnani leaders.

The complaint was registered at the E3 Annanagar Police Station in Madurai.

The case relates to a speech made during the “Murugan Devotees Conference” held in Madurai on June 22. The event was meant to be religious, but the police FIR states that the speeches made were political and contained communal remarks, violating a High Court order.

The complaint was filed by advocate Vanjinathan from the Madurai People’s Federation for Communal Harmony. The police have booked the accused under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to promoting enmity between groups and disturbing public peace.

Authorities are investigating whether the speakers violated the court’s conditions by delivering speeches that could hurt religious sentiments or provoke unrest.