NCDRC issues notice to Mahesh Babu in fraud ase

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has issued a notice to renowned Telugu actor Mahesh Babu following complaints of alleged land fraud connected to his endorsement of a real estate firm.

NCDRC revealed that the actor received ₹3.4 crore from the company in question

This action follows petitions from affected homebuyers, prompting the consumer body to seek clarification from Mahesh Babu on his role and the nature of the payments made. The notice opens the path for a formal hearing in the consumer grievance redressal process.

Further details, including Mahesh Babu’s response and the consumer commission’s next steps, are awaited as the investigation progresses.