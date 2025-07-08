3 children killed as train hits school van

A tragic accident occurred in Cuddalore district, Tamil Nadu, on the morning of July 8, 2025, when a school van was hit by a passenger train at a railway level crossing near Semmankuppam.

The collision led to the death of three school children and left several others injured.

The incident took place around 7:45 AM at Gate No. 170 when the Villupuram–Mayiladuthurai passenger train struck the van while it was attempting to cross the tracks.

Despite warnings and the gate being closed, the van reportedly tried to cross, resulting in a fatal crash. The impact dragged the van for nearly 50 meters, causing severe damage.

Two children, identified as Charumathi and Venkatesh (also referred to as Chezhian), died on the spot. A third child, Nimilesh, later succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Several others, including the driver, were injured and rushed to the Cuddalore Government Hospital.

Authorities have suspended the gatekeeper for alleged negligence, and a formal investigation has been launched by the Railway Department. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh each for the families of the deceased, ₹1 lakh for those seriously injured, and ₹50,000 for others who sustained injuries.

According to the SR statement, at around 7.45 am Tuesday, a Van carrying students attempted to cross Railway Level Crossing Gate No. 170 (a non-manned gate) between Cuddalore and Alappakkam, and was hit by Train No. 56813 Villupuram–Mayiladuthurai passenger.

Southern Railway stated that the gatekeeper followed standard procedure and had begun closing the gate when the van tried to forcefully cross. A high-level inquiry by the departments of Safety, Operations, and Engineering has been launched to investigate the incident further.

A grieving parent expressed anguish over the tragic incident, stating that the root cause of the accident was the appointment of gatekeepers from northern states who do not understand the local Tamil language. Referring to the gatekeeper on duty, the parent alleged that he was intoxicated and had fallen asleep, as reported by those present at the scene.

They further added that due to the language barrier, there was a lack of proper communication. “People who understand the local language should be appointed at such critical positions. It is the negligence of the Railways that leads to such tragedies,” the parent said emotionally.

The accident has sparked concern and outrage among the public, with many demanding stricter safety measures at railway crossings to prevent such tragedies in the future.