Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Netanyahu said, “I want to present to you, Mr. President, the letter I sent to the Nobel Prize committee. It’s the nomination of you for the peace prize, which is well-deserved. And you should get it.”

After that, Netanyahu handed the letter to Trump. Trump, who has long described himself as a master peacemaker and openly expressed his desire to win the Nobel Peace Prize, appeared surprised by the nomination. “Coming from you, in particular, this is very meaningful. Thank you very much.,” he told Netanyahu.

Netanyahu praised Trump’s “pursuit of peace and security,” particularly highlighting his leadership “in many lands, but now, especially in the Middle East.” He said that “our teams together make an extraordinary combination” to face challenges and seize new opportunities, referring to recent US strikes against Iran. Netanyahu added, “He’s forging peace as we speak, in one country, in one region after the other.”