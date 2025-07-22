No issues found: AI inspects fuel control switch on jets

Weeks after India witnessed one of its worst air crashes in decades, Air India has said that it completed its inspection of the locking mechanism of the fuel control switch on its Boeing 787 and Boeing 737 aircraft and found no issues.

The precautionary checks followed an advisory by India’s aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Both Air India and Air India Express, the low-cost subsidiary of the airline, have complied with the DGCA directive, the airline said in a statement.

“In the inspections, no issues were found with the said locking mechanism. Air India had started voluntary inspections on 12 July and completed them within the prescribed time limit set by the DGCA. The same has been communicated to the regulator,” the statement read.